Clear

WSJ: Manafort sought plea deal before second trial

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sought a plea deal before his trial in Washington, DC, federal ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sought a plea deal before his trial in Washington, DC, federal court next month, but talks stalled over issues raised by special counsel Robert Mueller, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manafort was found guilty last Tuesday in a separate trial in Virginia federal court on eight counts of financial crimes, including tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts. He faces a second set of criminal charges next month in Washington of failure to register his foreign lobbying and money laundering conspiracy.

Companies

Continents and regions

Court trials

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

News Corp

Paul Manafort

Plea agreements

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

The Wall Street Journal

Trial and procedure

The talks between the defense and prosecutors occurred last week as the Virginia jury was deliberating, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. The newspaper said it was unclear what issues Mueller raised or what terms for a potential plea might have been proposed.

Representatives for Manafort and Mueller declined to comment to the Journal.

The second trial is scheduled to begin on September 17 and is also related to Manafort's political consulting work in Ukraine. Mueller's office has almost three times as many exhibits it wants to show a jury as it did in the Virginia case, indicating how expansive Mueller's investigation of Manafort has been.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events