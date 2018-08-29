Clear

GSA head silent on Trump's role in FBI building decision, watchdog says

President Donald Trump assembled a cadre of advisers in the Oval Office in January to discuss the FBI's crum...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump assembled a cadre of advisers in the Oval Office in January to discuss the FBI's crumbling and outdated headquarters. His FBI head, chief of staff and budget director, and the government's head of property management had just huddled and decided to rebuild -- instead of relocating or renovating -- the bureau's central offices.

Three months later, one of the meetings' attendees avoided telling Congress about Trump's involvement, the inspector general for the General Services Administration concluded Monday. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy's answers were "incomplete" and may have been misleading, according to the IG report.

Donald Trump

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Testimony

Trial and procedure

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

White House

The investigation had been requested by Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat who asked for a look into "the agency's abrupt decision to abandon longstanding plans" to relocate the FBI headquarters.

"Murphy told us that she believed her answers to Representative Quigley were truthful. We agree that her responses were literally true," the report reads. "However ... her testimony was incomplete and may have left the misleading impression that she had no discussions with the President or senior White House officials in the decision-making process about the project."

A spokeswoman for the GSA focused on the first, rather than second, part of the inspector general's conclusions.

"The IG review acknowledges an indisputable fact: The administrator's congressional testimony was truthful," said spokeswoman Pamela Dixon.

Dixon also defended the agency's cost estimates for the projects, calling them "accurate, transparent, and more representative of the full costs of the project than the analysis put forth in the IG review."

The inspector general had concluded that "GSA did not include all of the costs in its Revised FBI Headquarters Plan" and the rebuilding proposal selected by the FBI would cost more, rather than less, than the alternative plan.

The report does not conclude why Trump was personally interested in the project, especially considering his vitriolic rhetoric about the bureau and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It also does not note the FBI building's proximity to his DC hotel, which he leases from the GSA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events