5 things for August 28: White House, Jacksonville, Myanmar, gerrymandering, pollution

1. White House

President Trump commemorated John McCain for his life of service to the country -- but it took him all day to get there. After ignoring questions about the late senator and taking flack for raising the flags at the White House after briefly lowering them after McCain died, Trump put out a statement expressing his "respect" for the former POW and war hero. Trump later said he appreciated "everything that Sen. McCain has done for our country." And he ordered flags lowered again. Pressure from Trump's aides and criticism from the American Legion seemed to push the President to say more about McCain.

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated movement in the NAFTA talks. The President said the US is dropping NAFTA in favor of a bilateral agreement with Mexico and possibly a second bilateral deal with Canada. But what he announced Monday isn't there yet. So far, there's only a deal between the US and Mexico on how to resolve key issues in the trade relationship. That was enough for Wall Street, though. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs, and the Dow finished over 26,000 for the first time since in six months.

2. Jacksonville shooting

David Katz had a history of mental illness, and police were often called to his family's home, court and police records show. Katz -- who shot and killed two people at an e-sports tournament in Jacksonville before killing himself -- was in treatment for psychiatric issues as early as age 12. He'd also been prescribed psychiatric medications. Katz targeted fellow gamers at a Madden NFL video game tournament after losing earlier in the day. His guns were bought legally, officials say.

The gaming community mourned the victims, Taylor Robertson and Eli Clayton. Robertson, 27, of West Virginia, had won the national Madden tournament two years ago. Clayton, 22, was from California. His family said he was saving the money he earned playing video games for college. The shooting was the first glimpse for many into the world of e-sports, which has rapidly grown into a billion-dollar industry and turned casual gamers into serious stars.

3. Myanmar

The United Nations calls what Myanmar's military is doing to Rohingya Muslims genocide, and it wants the country's military leaders prosecuted. A UN report accuses the military of murder, imprisonment and mass rape, all done under the guise of cracking down on terrorists. The report names six military leaders as being responsible for the violence and calls out government leader Aung San Suu Kyi for doing nothing to stop it. Suu Kyi, once lauded on the global stage with a Nobel Prize, now faces harsh criticism for not doing more for the Rohingya. The UN wants the case sent to the International Criminal Court.

4. North Carolina

The congressional map in the Tar Heel State might be redrawn before this fall's crucial midterm elections -- just 10 weeks from today. A federal court threw out the map, ruling it was drawn to favor the GOP and so amounted to partisan gerrymandering. This is a big deal because Republicans hold 10 of the state's 13 seats in the US House, and a redrawn map could put more seats in play for Democrats as they try to win back the House. The Supreme Court may end up getting involved, since we're so close to the election. The Supremes, by the way, have never ruled partisan gerrymandering to be unconstitutional.

5. Air pollution

Is dirty air making us all dumber? Well, yes, says a new study. Our cognitive abilities take a big hit when we breathe in pollution over a long time, according to the study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Taking in contaminated air causes a "steep reduction in verbal and math tests scores." Researchers found that the biggest decline in verbal scores were found in older, less-educated men.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"One of the most painful things is this deep question I have of: Do I trust my church with my kids? And the answer right now is: Kinda, no."

Susan Reynolds, an assistant professor of Catholic studies at Emory University in Atlanta and the mom of two young daughters, on raising a family in the church amid the clergy sex abuse crisis

