Clear

South Africa's top diplomat slams Trump tweet as 'right-wing ideology'

South Africa's top diplomat has dismissed ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

South Africa's top diplomat has dismissed US President Donald Trump's remarks about white farmers in her country's land reform process, saying it reflects "right-wing ideology."

Trump drew ire in the South African government last Wednesday when he alleged on Twitter that there was "large scale killing" of farmers, as the country tries to reverse the uneven distribution of land that favored white farmers over black South Africans during apartheid. He also tweeted that he was ordering Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo to study the country's policy.

Africa

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Farm workers

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

South Africa

Southern Africa

US federal government

White House

Workers and professionals

Conservatism

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Society

State departments and diplomatic services

Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu dismissed Trump's remarks as "unfortunate," saying that they were resonating with other people with the same ideology.

"I think it is a right-wing ideology, and it is very unfortunate. We've used every opportunity, coming through our communications, to explain to the world what it is that we're doing. It is the most reasonable way to deal with a legacy such as we have. And we are almost amazed at how it could be misinterpreted and acceptable in certain quarters," she said Monday in an interview with CNN in Pretoria.

"Our job is to make sure we can redistribute land, that those people whose was taken away from them, forcefully and illegally by previous governments, should be returned to them because we would like as much productivity as we can on the land."

She added that the government had called on the US Chargé D'affaires for an explanation of the tweet, and criticized Trump for using Twitter as a platform to express his concerns instead of going through Pompeo.

Trump's tweet last week appeared to be in response to a report on Fox News that alleged that the South African government was "seizing land from white farmers."

The South African government responded by saying Trump's remarks were "hysterical" and "based on false information."

"South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past," the government tweeted. "South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

On Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that expropriations of land were one part of a broader redistribution and agricultural development program that would only be introduced following public and parliamentary consultation.

"Acceleration of land redistribution is necessary not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation," he said.

In an article published in the UK's Financial Times early Thursday, Ramaphosa described access to land as one of the areas where "severe inequality between black and white South Africans" is "most devastating."

South Africa has tried to reform its land policy since the end of apartheid, but white farmers still own the majority of land in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events