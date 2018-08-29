Clear

US-Mexico trade agreement sends markets to record highs

Investors cheered a tentative US-Mexico trade deal and sent stocks to record highs.Both the S&P 500 a...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 7:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investors cheered a tentative US-Mexico trade deal and sent stocks to record highs.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs on Monday, and the Nasdaq topped 8,000 for the first time. The Dow spiked 259 points and finished above 26,000 for the first time since February 1.

The deal would rewrite parts of NAFTA, the three-country trade deal. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he expects Canada to sign on.

The agreement would require that 75% of the parts in any car sold in North America be produced in the United States or Mexico to be exempt from tariffs. The existing threshold is 62.5%.

It would also require that 40% to 45% of auto parts in cars sold in North America be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. Those rules could give American plants an advantage over Mexican plants, where workers make far less.

The announcement gave a lift to a market that has fretted about trade wars for months. US automakers recorded even bigger gains. GM stock shot up almost 5%, and Ford climbed more than 3%.

The president has called NAFTA the worst trade agreement in American history. Representatives from the three countries began to renegotiate the agreement about a year ago.

— CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Diamond and CNNMoney's Julia Horowitz, Chris Isidore and Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events