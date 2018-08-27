Clear

What we know about Jacksonville shooting suspect David Katz

David Katz attended a tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday for competitive players of Madden, a football vid...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:01 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 7:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

David Katz attended a tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday for competitive players of Madden, a football video game. Katz brought a gun into the venue, the GLHF Game Bar, in the back of a pizza restaurant, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Katz opened fire and killed two people, wounded nine others and turned the gun on himself, the sheriff said.

Here's what we know about Katz:

-- Katz was 24 years old and from Baltimore, Maryland, authorities said.

-- He used a handgun in the shooting, according to a source close to the investigation. Police have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.

-- Federal agents and local law enforcement officers searched Katz's family home in the Federal Hill area of Baltimore.

-- Katz went by the gaming name "Bread," gamers told CNN, and had previously won Madden tournaments in 2017, gamers said.

-- In February 2017, the Buffalo Bills tweeted out a picture of Katz after he won the Madden 17 Bills Championship. "Congrats to David Katz, the Madden 17 Bills Championship winner! Thanks for following along, Bills fans," the tweet read.

-- In an interview with former Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker, Katz talked about his skill. "I think personally I'm one of the better players," he said.

-- Katz had been a student at the University of Maryland, according to university spokeswoman Katie Lawson. He was enrolled in September 2014 and was not registered for classes as of August 26. He did not live on campus.

-- Katz majored in environmental science and technology, the university spokeswoman said.

-- The gunman's father is an employee of NASA, according to an agency spokesperson. Richard Katz, an engineer, works in the Instrument Electronics Development Branch, which is part of the agency's engineering directorate.

