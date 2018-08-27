Clear

Gaming community and friends mourn Jacksonville shooting victims

One of the men shot and killed at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday had won the nation...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:02 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of the men shot and killed at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday had won the national tournament, the Madden Classic, two years ago.

The other was a former high school football player who loved to play the online version of his favorite sport, and had won $51,000 in his short gaming career.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Florida

Homicide

Jacksonville

Mass murder

Murder

North America

School violence

Shootings

Society

Southeastern United States

Sports and recreation

The Americas

United States

Violence in society

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Computer science and information technology

Football (American)

Software and applications

Technology

Video games

Companies

Twitter

They both died in the shooting at the GLHF Game Bar Sunday, where they were attending a tournament for competitive players of the football video game, Madden. The winners would go on to a higher level tournament in Las Vegas in October, where large cash prizes could be won.

Nine other people suffered gunshot wounds and two people were injured fleeing the area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The gunman then turned his weapon on himself.

While the sheriff's office has not identified the two who were killed, their names have been widely reported on social media by people who were at the bar, members of the gaming community and others.

One of the victims, Taylor "spotmeplzzz" Robertson was identified by his gaming sponsor, Dot City Gaming.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Jacksonville and the tragic deaths of Dot City Gaming team member, Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson, and Eli "True" Clayton," the sponsor said in a two-part tweet.

"They were great competitors and well-loved members of the Madden community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families, loved ones, and all of those affected by this tragedy."

According to his player profile on EA Sports, Robertson was from Ballard, West Virginia. He was 27 years old, had career winnings of more than $80,000 and had won the Madden NFL 17 Classic. Sunday's tournament was a qualifying round for the Madden NFL 19 Classic.

The other victim, Eli "trueboy" Clayton, a former high school football player, was identified by the Calabasas High School football team in California.

"Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends," the team tweeted.

Clayton, 22, was from Woodland Hills, California. He also went by "true," according to his EA Sports player profile.

"True is consistently one of the best in competitive Madden," the biography on his profile page said.

Gunman David Katz, a 24-year-old gamer from Baltimore, Maryland, was in Jacksonville for the tournament. He used at least one handgun in the shooting, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. Police have not released a possible motive.

'Worst day of my life'

Several of those who were injured posted their stories on Twitter.

Tony Montagnino, who goes by "G-Tech," said that he got struck twice in the lower body: "One went through. The other was lodged," Montagnino tweeted. "Still doesn't feel real. Saw a lot of things today I wish I hadn't seen. But I also saw a community of people rally around each other and a massive amount of support from friends and family to check on everyone. I'm thankful for everyone of you guys in the community. I love y'all."

Drini Gjoka, also known as "YoungDrini," called Sunday the "worst day of my life" on his verified Twitter page. Gjoka was struck in the thumb.

In another tweet, he said: "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."

Timothy Anselimo, or "olarry," was shot three times, according to his mother's Twitter page. On his verified Twitter profile, Anselimo said: "Devastated. No Words. Surgery In The Morning. Thanks To All Who Reached Out." His mom posted several photos of her son in the hospital with Gov. Rick Scott and a photo of her son's bloodied backpack.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events