URGENT - Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 children

(CNN) -- Six children and two adults died in a residential fire overnight in Chicago, the city's fire department said. Two other children were injured and taken to a hospital, CFD said. A member of the fire department was also hospitalized for overexertion and is in good condition, the fire department said. Officials have not determined a cause of the fire. No smoke detectors have been found in the home.
