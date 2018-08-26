Clear

Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 kids, in a home with no smoke detector

A fire tore through a 2nd-story Chicago home overnight, killing six children, two adults and a dog, the city...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 7:17 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 7:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fire tore through a 2nd-story Chicago home overnight, killing six children, two adults and a dog, the city's fire commissioner said.

"We have not had this in many, many, many years -- this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location," Commissioner José Santiago said Sunday morning.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Chicago

Continents and regions

Firefighters and firefighting

Fires

Illinois

Labor and employment

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

Workers and professionals

Chile

Latin America

Santiago

South America

Crime prevention

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Electronic sensors and detectors

Security and alarm systems

Smoke detectors

Technology

But if not for the quick actions of a woman who smelled the fire, he said, the outcome could have been even more tragic.

The fire started on the 2nd floor of the building, Santiago said. The 1st floor of the building was vacant, and the 2nd floor was a home.

The relationships of those found on the 2nd floor was not immediately clear.

In addition to the eight people killed, two children were injured and hospitalized, the fire department said. A firefighter was hospitalized for overexertion and is in good condition.

Officials have not determined a cause of the fire. But public records show the building had two code violations during its most recent inspection in June.

One violation involved an "extension cord at rear exterior of fron [sic] building feeding rear Building (DANGEROUS AND HAZARDOUS," according to the city's building inspection records.

No smoke detectors were found in the charred home, the fire chief said.

The blaze also caused another structure to catch fire two buildings down, but no injuries were reported there.

Santiago lauded the quick thinking of a woman who "saved a lot of lives," in the neighborhood.

"She had just gotten home from work," the fire chief said. "She smelled it. I think she saw it. And then she started immediately knocking on doors, ringing doorbells."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events