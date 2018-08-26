5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles western Iran

At least two people were killed and 241 others injured when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in western Iran's Kermanshah province early Sunday, government news agency IRNA reported.

The epicenter of the quake was 6 miles from Tazehabad and 19 miles from Javanrud. Both cities are close to the Iran-Iraq border. The earthquake struck at a depth of some 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Iran's Emergency and Natural Disaster Agency told state-run Press TV that five rescue teams have been sent to the area.

Press TV, an English-language television station in Iran, tweeted that people were rushed to the hospital, though there were no immediate casualty figures.

Residents in Baghdad, in neighboring Iraq, told CNN they felt the capital city shake. Baghdad is 342 kilometers, or more than 200 miles, from the Iran border.

"Oh my gosh. My furniture moved across the floor," one resident said. "I had to call and check all my relatives were OK."

"Literally, the bed was shaking," another said.

The earthquake was first reported at 6.1 magnitude by the US Geological Survey.

More than 400 people were killed when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Iran-Iraq border in November 2017.