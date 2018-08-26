How Trump and Sessions' relationship deteriorated

President Donald Trump continued to publicly blast Jeff Sessions in a series of tweets on Saturday. The President's propensity for using Twitter to air his grievances against his attorney general is nothing new.

Here's a look back at the times Trump chastised Sessions on the social media platform.

In July 2017, Trump began targeting Sessions in a sustained public shaming campaign and appeared to try to pressure the attorney general into opening an investigation into Trump's 2016 political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

July 22, 2017: "So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?"

July 24, 2017: "So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?"

July 25, 2017: "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - 'quietly working to boost Clinton.' So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity"

July 25, 2017: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"

July 26, 2017: "Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.......big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!"

In February 2018, Trump again leveled his sights on his top law enforcement official, this time challenging Sessions to probe the Obama administration for failing to do enough to prevent foreign interference in the 2016 election. A week later, the President called Sessions' approach to an investigation into alleged surveillance abuses "disgraceful."

February 21, 2018: "Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren't they the subject of the investigation? Why didn't Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren't Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!"

February 28, 2018: "Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn't the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!"

In the spring and early summer of 2018, Trump took to Twitter to continue lamenting his choice of Sessions for the attorney general post. He suggested that Sessions had betrayed him by recusing himself from the Russia investigation, and said he wished he had picked someone else for the role.

April 22, 2018: "'GOP Lawmakers asking Sessions to Investigate Comey and Hillary Clinton.' @FoxNews Good luck with that request!"

May 30, 2018: "Rep.Trey Gowdy, 'I don't think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country's........chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, 'oh by the way I'm not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too...and that's how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn't you tell me before I picked you.........There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!' And I wish I did!"

May 30, 2018: "'The recusal of Jeff Sessions was an unforced betrayal of the President of the United States." JOE DIGENOVA, former U.S. Attorney."

June 5, 2018: "The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn't tell me he was going to recuse himself...I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined...and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!"

July 12, 2018: "As I head out to a very important NATO meeting, I see that FBI Lover/Agent Lisa Page is dodging a Subpoena & is refusing to show up and testify. What can she possibly say about her statements and lies. So much corruption on the other side. Where is the Attorney General? @FoxNews"

At the beginning of August, Trump called on Sessions to end special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

August 1, 2018: "FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to...............remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won't go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation." ALAN DERSHOWITZ....This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!

On August 11, Trump called Sessions "scared stiff and Missing in Action" and claimed the news media "refuses to report" on meetings held between Christopher Steele, the ex-British intelligence officer who authored an opposition research dossier on Trump, and former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr. Trump continued to attack Ohr, who had been demoted from his position in the deputy attorney general's office and whose security clearance Trump threatened to revoke, for a number of days and appeared to question why Sessions had not investigated him.

August 11, 2018: "The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele's many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC........Do you believe Nelly worked for Fusion and her husband STILL WORKS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF 'JUSTICE.' I have never seen anything so Rigged in my life. Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed - not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt!"

August 14, 2018: "'They were all in on it, clear Hillary Clinton and FRAME Donald Trump for things he didn't do.' Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people."

August 17, 2018: "'Bruce Ohr of DOJ is in legal jeopardy, it's astonishing that he's still employed. Bruce & Nelly Ohr's bank account is getting fatter & fatter because of the Dossier that they are both peddling. He doesn't disclose it under Fed Regs. Using your Federal office for personal...........financial gain is a Federal Gratuity Statute Violation, Bribery Statute Violation, Honest Services Violation....all Major Crimes....because the DOJ is run by BLANK Jeff Sessions......' Gregg Jarrett. So when does Mueller do what must be done? Probably never! @FoxNews"

August 20, 2018: "Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions 'Justice' Department? A total joke!"

On Friday, Trump hit back at Sessions on Twitter after the attorney general rebuked Trump for comments made during a Fox News interview. In that interview Thursday, Trump argued that Sessions "never took control" of the Justice Department. Session issued a rare statement in response, saying, "I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in."

Trump quoted from that statement in his tweet encouraging Sessions to "look into all of the corruption on the 'other side.'" The President also appeared to criticize the punishment received by National Security Agency leaker Reality Winner, suggesting her actions were "'small potatoes' compared to what Hillary Clinton did," seemingly referring to Clinton's use of a private email server.

August 24, 2018: "'Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.' Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the 'other side' including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr..........FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

August 24, 2018: "Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over 'classified' information. Gee, this is 'small potatoes' compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard."

On Saturday, Trump again went after Sessions, suggesting that the attorney general was unaware of "real corruption" at the Justice Department. Trump also quoted onetime Sessions ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, who said this week that the President could replace Sessions after the midterm elections.

August 25, 2018: "Jeff Sessions said he wouldn't allow politics to influence him only because he doesn't understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion!"

August 25, 2018: ".@LindseyGrahamSC 'Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President.'"