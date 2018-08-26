Clear

Manafort's prosecutors hope to show ostrich jacket photo to DC jury

The photos of Paul Manafort's ostrich and python jackets may make it in front of a jury after all.Aft...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 7:37 AM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 7:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The photos of Paul Manafort's ostrich and python jackets may make it in front of a jury after all.

After prosecutors used the luxury purchases as evidence in the former Trump campaign chairman's Virginia trial this month but weren't permitted by the judge to show photos of them to the jury, they told the federal court in DC on Friday that they'd like to use the pictures at his second criminal trial next month.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Court trials

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Electronics

Europe

Government and public administration

Home theaters

Investigations

Law and legal system

North America

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Southeastern United States

Technology

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

Virginia

Animals

Birds

Life forms

RELATED: Takeaways from the Paul Manafort guilty verdicts

Photographs of "clothing with Alan Couture labels" -- which went viral after prosecutors pointed out in the Alexandria federal courtroom the $15,000 ostrich jacket Manafort had bought from the custom menswear boutique -- have resurfaced on prosecutors' list of exhibits for the second trial.

Manafort's other lavish purchases -- for home improvements, high-end home audio-video equipment and luxury cars -- may have an encore at the DC trial as well. Prosecutors filed the list for the Sept. 17 trial in DC federal court on Friday night.

The very large joint filing from the special counsel's office and Manafort's defense team lays out the prosecution's plans for the trial.

While the filing doesn't disclose the prosecutors' full witness list, it shows how they plan to build on the financial evidence related to foreign bank accounts they deployed for Manafort's first trial in Virginia in order to make their case that he benefited from his allegedly illegal and covert Ukrainian lobbying efforts through 2014.

Manafort is charged in the second trial with failing to register as a foreign lobbyist, conspiracy to launder money and tampering with witnesses after his indictment. He has pleaded not guilty.

It appears prosecutors may also show the jury emails written in Russian or Ukrainian and may discuss the work of several prominent Washingtonians and businesses around Manafort, including lobbyist Tony Podesta and the law firm Skadden Arps.

In all, prosecutors have more than 2,100 pieces of evidence prepared for the trial -- more than five times the amount in Manafort's Virginia trial. It's largely composed of emails and memos about finances, politics and Ukrainians.

The prosecutors will present a case for 10 to 12 days, they said in their filing. Manafort's team doesn't know yet if it will present a case, the filing said, but if it does that will take another three to four days.

In the Virginia trial, prosecutors had sought to prove that Manafort committed 18 banking and tax crimes. Jurors convicted this week him on eight counts. They could not agree on the 10 remaining charges, and those were declared a mistrial.

The first trial lasted a little over three weeks. Manafort has not yet been sentenced for the federal crimes in Virginia, but he awaits his second trial in jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events