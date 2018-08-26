Clear

Settle in with these weekend reads

A dire warning for the ecosystem. Life aboard a superyacht. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what ...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 7:05 AM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 7:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dire warning for the ecosystem. Life aboard a superyacht. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Inside America's hidden border

It's a major hub for the government's immigration crackdown. From the outside, you'd never know it. Some claim that's no accident.

The battle for the South China Sea

It's one of the most contested regions of the world, the center of a battle for influence between China and the US. CNN got to take a close-up look.

What these victims would tell the Pope

After a Pennsylvania grand jury concluded that hundreds of priests raped, molested and abused boys and girls for decades, Pope Francis wrote that the church "abandoned" children. Those were hollow words for five victims of clergy abuse. They shared what they would say to him.

Marine scientist predicts ecological collapse

After a lifetime trying to make sense of the vast ecosystems that lie beneath the ocean's surface, a 73-year-old known as "The Godfather of Coral" is now becoming a prophet of their extinction.

Confessions of a superyacht stewardess

Come summertime, the harbors of the Dalmatian Coast, French Riviera and Amalfi Coast fill with luxurious superyachts, owned and enjoyed by celebrities, royalty and titans of industry. Here's what life is like for the people who keep the boats running smoothly.

A suicide on the farm

Men in rural America are taught to "cowboy up" and not speak of depression. One farmer's children hope his death can help change that.

From 'screw you' to surgery

Cara Pressman had a blunt message for Aetna after it denied her laser brain surgery. She finally got her operation -- and Aetna changed its policy.

