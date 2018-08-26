'A warrior in every sense of the word': Politicians react to news McCain discontinuing treatment

Friday's news that Sen. John McCain was ending medical treatment for an aggressive brain cancer shook Capitol Hill, a place where McCain's legacy looms large, and the larger political world, where the senior senator from Arizona is seen as an integral voice on everything from America's defense posture to the future of immigration.
In recent months, even far away from Washington, McCain would weigh in on President Donald Trump's foreign policy abroad and the future of the Senate.
Republicans and Democrats alike tweeted support for McCain and his family Friday, a reflection of just how far McCain's influence reached and how his politics and style transcended party lines:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
House Speaker Paul Ryan
Sen. Lindsey Graham
Sarah Palin
Mitt Romney
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake
Rep. Joe Kennedy III from Massachusetts
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida
Sen. Tim Kaine from Virginia
Sen. Susan Collins from Maine
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones
Rep. Elijah Cummings from Maryland
Former Sen. Bob Dole
