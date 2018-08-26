Republican Troy Balderson wins House seat in Ohio special election

State Sen. Troy Balderson has won a special congressional election in Ohio that had remained deadlocked for weeks, keeping the US House seat in Republican hands after a serious challenge from Democrats.

Balderson, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Democratic candidate Danny O'Connor in the race to represent Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Certified results from the district's counties showed Balderson as the winner.

The Aug. 7 special election was convened after Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi announced his decision to leave Congress before the end of his term. The district has long been held by Republicans, and although Balderson was able to retain the seat, the tight margin of victory is a sign of Democratic enthusiasm ahead of November's midterm elections.

Balderson said in a statement on Friday that he was "humbled by the support" from voters and "look(s) forward to representing Ohio's 12th Congressional district in Congress."

O'Connor conceded the race on Friday, saying in a statement that he had called Balderson "to congratulate him on his victory."

He and Balderson will face each other again in November in a race for the next two-year term for the seat.