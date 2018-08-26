Clear

Republican Troy Balderson wins House seat in Ohio special election

State Sen. Troy Balderson has won a special congressional election in Ohio that had remained deadlocked for ...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

State Sen. Troy Balderson has won a special congressional election in Ohio that had remained deadlocked for weeks, keeping the US House seat in Republican hands after a serious challenge from Democrats.

Balderson, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Democratic candidate Danny O'Connor in the race to represent Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Certified results from the district's counties showed Balderson as the winner.

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

Political Figures - US

Politics

The Americas

Troy Balderson

United States

Elections (by type)

Government organizations - US

US Congress

US Federal elections

US House elections

US House of Representatives

The Aug. 7 special election was convened after Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi announced his decision to leave Congress before the end of his term. The district has long been held by Republicans, and although Balderson was able to retain the seat, the tight margin of victory is a sign of Democratic enthusiasm ahead of November's midterm elections.

Balderson said in a statement on Friday that he was "humbled by the support" from voters and "look(s) forward to representing Ohio's 12th Congressional district in Congress."

O'Connor conceded the race on Friday, saying in a statement that he had called Balderson "to congratulate him on his victory."

He and Balderson will face each other again in November in a race for the next two-year term for the seat.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events