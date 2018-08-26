Stradivarius scoops $1.28M bonus in virtuoso season

Yet another virtuoso performance from Stradivarius saw the champion racehorse scoop a sweet-sounding $1.28 million (£1m) bonus with his fourth victory of the season.

The John Gosden-trained four-year-old, ridden by veteran Italian Frankie Dettori, added the Lonsdale Cup at York Friday to his wins in the Yorkshire Cup in May, the Ascot Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and a successful defense of July's Goodwood Cup.

The inaugural WH Stayers' Million bonus was designed to reward the "stayer" -- horses that race over longer distances -- which could triumph in four of the premier endurance events throughout the season.

Stradivarius, owned by Bjorn Nielsen, went off the 4-11 favorite at York but was made to work hard before striking late on to scoop the bumper bonus.

"He has managed to get over every hurdle and he must feel like he has just gone 12 rounds with Muhammad Ali," Gosden, who has trained the winners of nine British Classics, told ITV.

"He is not a big horse but he is fabulous and he showed a real mentality."

The chestnut colt has won more than $1.6M (£1.3M) in prize money as well as the added bonus.