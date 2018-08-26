Clear

URGENT - McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says

(CNN) -- Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has made the decision to discon...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has made the decision to discontinue medical treatment, his family said in a statement on Friday. "Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family of the Arizona Republican said in a statement.

