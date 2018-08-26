Clear

Casino firm's stock crashes 50% as chairman goes missing

Shares in a casino operator in Asia have crashed after its chairman went missing.Landing Internationa...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shares in a casino operator in Asia have crashed after its chairman went missing.

Landing International Development owns one of South Korea's biggest casinos. Its stock has plunged by nearly 50% in Hong Kong since Thursday, when the company said it was "unable to contact or reach" chairman Yang Zhihui.

Landing "does not expect that the [temporary] absence of Mr. Yang would have any material adverse impact on ... daily business operations and financial positions," the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The casino and hotel owner is not the first Hong Kong-listed company to report the sudden disappearance of a top executive.

One of China's top dairy firms, Huishan Dairy, saw its stock drop as much as 91% on a single day in March last year after losing contact with its treasury head Ge Kun. The company said three months later that it was also missing more than $350 million.

Several top executives of Chinese companies have mysteriously vanished from Hong Kong and China in recent years.

Landing's stock price has been plummeting throughout August, after its plans to open a second casino in the Philippines came under attack from the government in Manila.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte criticized a lease agreement between Landing and its local partner, the Nayong Pilipino Foundation, with his spokesman saying it was "grossly disadvantageous to the government."

Duterte also decided to sack the entire board and management of Nayong Pilipino, the spokesman added.

The presidential statement was made on August 7 just hours after Landing broke ground on the new resort in Manila, which it was planning to open by 2022.

Landing said in a stock exchange filing at the time that it remained committed to continuing with the casino construction.

"To the best knowledge of the company, the lease is legal, valid and enforceable," Landing said in the filing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events