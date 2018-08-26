Clear

New Treasury rule won't allow SALT deduction workarounds

The United States Treasury threw cold water on attempts to work around the cap on state and local tax deduct...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 9:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The United States Treasury threw cold water on attempts to work around the cap on state and local tax deductions Thursday.

The cap was one of the most controversial parts of the federal tax overhaul. It puts a $10,000 limit on how much taxpayers can deduct from their federal bill for what they pay in state and local taxes, known as SALT.

Government and public administration

Law and legal system

Public finance

Tax deductions and credits

Tax law

Taxes and taxation

Charities and charitable giving

Society

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Tax reform

Many high-tax states say the cap on what was once an unlimited deduction disproportionately hurts their residents.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut passed legislation to help taxpayers get around the cap and other states are considering similar policies.

Generally, the workarounds would allow taxpayers to make charitable contributions to their state in exchange for a tax credit.

But Treasury proposed a long-awaited rule Thursday that would prevent charitable contributions from being used to circumvent the new cap.

"Congress limited the deduction for state and local taxes that predominantly benefited high-income earners to help pay for major tax cuts for American families," said Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

"The proposed rule will uphold that limitation by preventing attempts to convert tax payments into charitable contributions," he said.

The rule is mechanically simple, said Steve Wlodychak, principle, Indirect Tax at Ernst and Young.

If you are getting a state tax credit benefit in exchange for the charitable contribution you have to reduce the value, dollar-for-dollar, for the purposes of the federal tax bill, he said.

The rule will also have an impact on other state tax credit programs that were established before the tax overhaul to promote charitable giving. Some, for example, are specifically for school choice initiatives.

These charitable tax programs were not spared by the proposed rule, said Steve Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center.

They may still offer a state tax advantage, but will not reduce you federal tax bill.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, sued the Treasury and IRS last month, claiming the new tax law violates the constitution by unfairly targeting Democratic states.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would fight the guidance from Treasury.

"We are confident that the recently enacted opportunities for charitable contributions to New York state and local governments are consistent with federal law and follow well-established precedent," he said in a statement.

Officials for New Jersey and Connecticut could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events