Clear

Coal miner: Trump's 'false promises' will 'only line the pockets' of executives

A fifth-generation coal miner from Virginia has spoken out against President Donald Trump's rhetoric surroun...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 5:47 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 5:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fifth-generation coal miner from Virginia has spoken out against President Donald Trump's rhetoric surrounding the coal mining industry, saying the President is making "false promises that are only going to line the pockets of coal executives."

In a New York Times op-ed video published Tuesday, Nick Mullins, a ninth-generation Appalachian from Virginia, said that if Trump wants to help the Appalachian mining communities that support him, "lowering emission standards is not the way to do it."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Coal industry

Coal mining

Donald Trump

Energy and utilities

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Mining and minerals

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Environment and natural resources

Environmental regulation and policy

At this year's State of the Union address, Trump talked about ending "the war on beautiful, clean coal." Mullins says "coal cannot be clean," and that miners know firsthand.

"We have to realize that the environmental impacts of the industry aren't a partisan issue," he said. "They're a matter of life or death."

On Tuesday, the newly proposed Affordable Clean Energy Rule was announced, which would allow states to set their own emission standards for coal-fueled power plants.

Throughout his campaign and presidency, Trump has lauded his plan to replace the Obama administration's climate change policies with rules and regulations that would be more friendly toward the coal industry. The Obama administration's Clean Power Plan made greenhouse gas emissions federally regulated for the first time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events