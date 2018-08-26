Clear

Apple's Tim Cook is about to get a $120 million payday

Tim Cook is about to get even richer.The Apple CEO is set to collect about $120 million in stock tied...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tim Cook is about to get even richer.

The Apple CEO is set to collect about $120 million in stock tied to the company's performance.

Cook was given a restricted stock award when he took over for Steve Jobs in 2011. On Friday, he will earn 560,000 shares of Apple. It's not clear whether he plans to cash out those shares.

About half of that award was contingent on Apple's success: The stock needed to outperform two-thirds of the companies in the S&P 500 over the past three years.

Apple met that threshold. Its stock has been skyrocketing since August 2017 -- up nearly 35% for the month. It's climbed by 25% for the year.

Under Cook, Apple just became the first $1 trillion American company.

Friday's payout is much bigger than last year's, when Cook received $89 million. Bloomberg first reported news of the payment.

Cook has also said he plans to give away some of his fortune. On Tuesday he did just that, donating 23,000 shares -- worth $5 million -- to charity, according to a SEC filing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events