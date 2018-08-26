Clear

Trump says 'everybody would be very poor' if he's impeached

President Donald Trump said "everybody would be very poor" and questioned how he could be impeached when he'...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said "everybody would be very poor" and questioned how he could be impeached when he's made strides improving economic conditions in an interview aired Thursday.

"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor," Trump said in response to a question from Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt, who asked if he believes Democrats would try to impeach him if they win back control of Congress. "You would see numbers that you wouldn't believe."

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Impeachment

Political Figures - US

Political scandals

Politics

Scandals

"You know, I guess it says something like high crimes and all -- I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," Trump said.

READ: Impeachment talk still a no-go for Democrats hitting GOP's 'culture of corruption'

Trump said during the interview that he would give himself an "A+" if asked to grade his performance in office so far, citing his successful appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and predicting that Brett Kavanaugh, his next high court pick, will be confirmed as well.

"I give myself an A+. I don't think any President has ever done what I have done," Trump said.

READ: Ex-Trump campaign aide: We're closer to impeachment after Cohen guilty plea

"We haven't even been 2 years. Biggest tax cuts in history. Soon to be two unbelievable Supreme Court justices, I'm sure that Justice Kavanaugh will be approved. Justice Gorsuch has been a star. You look at all the things we have done with regulations, the economy is the best it has ever been in history. The only thing I'm doing badly in is the press doesn't cover me fairly," Trump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events