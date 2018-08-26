Clear

Trump says Jeff Sessions 'never took control of the Justice Department'

President Donald Trump again lambasted his attorney general as woefully ineffective during an interview aire...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 2:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump again lambasted his attorney general as woefully ineffective during an interview aired on Thursday.

"I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions, never took control of the Justice Department. It's sort of an incredible thing," Trump said on Fox News, bemoaning Sessions' failure to investigate a myriad of perceived injustices against Trump and his campaign.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Justice departments

Political Figures - US

Jeff Sessions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Government organizations - US

Law enforcement

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

He pinpointed Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation -- a longtime sore spot for the President -- as an act of deep disloyalty.

"It's a very, very sad day. Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn't have done or he should have told me," he said. "Even my enemies say that Jeff Sessions should have told you that he was going to recuse himself and then you wouldn't have put him in."

Earlier this month, Trump escalated his criticism of the nation's top law enforcement officer when he said in a tweet that Sessions is "scared stiff and Missing in Action."

During the interview, Trump didn't directly answer whether he planned to fire Sessions or deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation.

"I will stay uninvolved and maybe that's the best thing to do," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events