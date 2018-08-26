La Liga players 'outraged' and threaten strike action over US match

Footballers in Spain are "outraged" by the prospect of competitive La Liga matches being played in the US and have not ruled out strike action, says the country's players' union.

High-profile stars, among them Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona's vice-captain Sergio Busquets, attended a meeting Wednesday to discuss La Liga's 15-year deal with US media company Relevant.

Continents and regions Football (Soccer) Golf La Liga Labor and employment Labor disputes and negotiations Labor relations North America Sports and recreation Sports business Sports labor disputes Sports organizations and teams The Americas United States Europe Southern Europe Spain

AFE, the players' union, said its members were not consulted before the Spanish league announced last week that a regular-season match would be played in the US as part of a deal La Liga president Javier Tebas described as a "ground-breaking agreement."

If it goes ahead, it would be the first time that a La Liga game will be played outside Spain as the league looks to promote its brand in North America.

READ: El Clasico: 'Like a cattle prod to the senses' -- the insiders' view

READ: Has the digital aged changed football fans?

READ: What next for football's 'weird' social media craze?

David Aganzo, Spanish Footballers' Association president, said making the deal without consulting the players "shows a lack of respect."

"It's not just the game as such, in terms of health and travel, it just makes no sense to have a game played in the United States and have one team have to give up a home game.

"It cannot be that a person takes a decision of a 15-year agreement, which affects many people and without consulting. We are fed up with not being valued."

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Aganzo added that though striking would be a "last option" it had not been ruled out.

"I have information that there are certain clubs that are in favor and others against this, but I represent the players," he said.

"We need to sort this out with the union, and we will tell them all of our problems.

"If, from then on and after a few days, they don't answer, then we will have to solve the situation. We are going to try to see that it doesn't reach [a strike]. But we are willing to go right to the last option if it is necessary."

It has yet to be confirmed when the US-based match would take place or what teams would be involved.

In a statement to CNN Sport, La Liga said it would "meet with the players' union in the appropriate forum to discuss the plans to play a match outside of Spain."