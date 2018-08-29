Clear

Jennifer Lopez rocks VMAs with journey through her musical past

Jenny from the block is now a part of MTV history.Jennifer Lopez on Monday accepted the Michael Jacks...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 7:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jenny from the block is now a part of MTV history.

Jennifer Lopez on Monday accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, with a rousing performance that took viewers through her two decades of discography, from her debut album "On the 6" to her most recent effort, "Dinero."

It was Lopez's first time performing on the award show since 2001.

A clearly emotional Lopez called the award "a tremendous honor."

"It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come true," Lopez said in her speech.

Lopez thanked her children, long-time management team and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The singer and actress also nodded to her fans, whom she said "have touched my heart and my soul and become a part of me."

"You guys have won me over forever," she said.

Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé.

Lopez, who has over 80 million records worldwide, according to MTV, is the first Latin artist to receive the award.

