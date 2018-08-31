Neil Gorsuch Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Personal:

Birth date: August 29, 1967

Birth place: Denver, Colorado

Birth name: Neil McGill Gorsuch

Father: David Gorsuch, lawyer

Mother: Anne Gorsuch Burford, lawyer and administrator of the EPA for nearly two years under President Ronald Reagan

Marriage: Marie Louise Gorsuch

Children: Emma and Belinda

Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1988; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1991; Oxford University, D. Phil., 2004

Religion: Raised Catholic, attends Episcopal church

Other Facts:

Last name is pronounced GORE-sitch.

Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly-fisherman and hiker.

While at Columbia University, Gorsuch co-founded a student publication called the Federalist Paper. According to a history of the paper, its original intent was to be "content neutral." It is now a satire publication.

Gorsuch's mother was the first woman to run the EPA.

Notable cases include Yellowbear v. Lampert and United States v. Nichols. In Hobby Lobby Stores v. Sebelius, Gorsuch ruled in favor of of the arts and craft chain, which challenged the Affordable Care Act's requirement to provide contraceptive coverage in employee health plans. The company objected on religious grounds.

His 2006 book, "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," explores the legalities and ethics of physician assisted suicide. He ultimately argues against "death with dignity" laws.

Timeline:

1991-1992 - Law clerk to Judge David Sentelle, of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

1993-1994 - Law clerk to Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

1995-1997 - Associate at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

1998-2005 - Partner at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

2005-2006 - Principal Deputy to the Associate Attorney General and Acting Associate Attorney General, US Department of Justice.

2006-2017 - Judge on the Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, nominated by President George W. Bush.

January 31, 2017 - Gorsuch is nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

February 8, 2017 - In a meeting with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Gorsuch reportedly takes exception to Trump insulting a federal judge in Seattle as a "so-called judge" via Twitter after the judge temporarily blocked the administration's travel ban. Gorsuch describes the president's tweets about the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening," according to Blumenthal.

March 20-23, 2017 - The Senate holds confirmation hearings for Gorsuch. On the final day of hearings, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says that Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch's nomination.

April 6, 2017 - The Senate triggers the so-called "nuclear option," lowering the vote threshold on nominations from 60 to 51, allowing Republicans to break a Democratic filibuster of Gorsuch.

April 7, 2017 - The Senate confirms Gorsuch to the Supreme Court with a vote of 54-45.

April 10, 2017 - Gorsuch's ceremonial swearing-in is held at the White House.