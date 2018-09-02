Clear

Ron Paul Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former presidential candidate and US Representative Ron Paul....

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 6:24 PM
Updated: Sep. 2, 2018 6:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of former presidential candidate and US Representative Ron Paul.

Personal:
Birth date: August 20, 1935

Birth place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Ronald Ernest Paul

Father: Howard Paul, dairy farmer

Mother: Margaret (Dumont) Paul, dairy farmer

Marriage: Carol (Wells) Paul (February 1, 1957-present)

Children: Ronald Jr.; Lori; Rand; Robert; Joy

Education: Gettysburg College, B.A., Biology, 1957; Duke University Medical Center, M.D., 1961

Military Service: US Air Force, 1963-1965, Flight Surgeon; US Air National Guard, 1965-1968

Religion: Baptist

Other Facts:
Practiced obstetrics and gynecology and has delivered more than 4,000 babies.

Never voted for legislation unless the proposed measure was expressly authorized by the Constitution; was known as "Dr. No" for this policy.

Voted against the Patriot Act.

Was the first representative in US history to serve alongside his child serving in the Senate. His son, Rand Paul is a US senator from Kentucky.

Timeline:
1961-1962 - Completes internship and residency training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

1963-1965 - Flight Surgeon in the US Air Force.

1965-1968 - Completes obstetrics and gynecology training at the University of Pittsburgh.

1965-1968 - Reservist in the US Air National Guard.

1975 - Runs for a seat in Congress representing the 22nd district of Texas. Paul loses to incumbent Robert Casey (D-Texas).

April 3, 1976-January 3, 1977 - Serves as a member of the US House of Representatives for Texas' 22nd district, replacing Robert Casey who is appointed to the Federal Maritime Commission.

November 1976 - Loses bid for re-election to Democrat Robert Gammage.

January 3, 1979-January 3, 1985 - Represents Texas' 22nd District after beating Gammage in the 1978 election.

May 1983 - Loses primary to Representative Phil Gramm (R-Texas) for John Tower's Senate seat.

November 8, 1988 - Unsuccessfully runs for president of the United States as the Libertarian Party candidate.

November 7, 1996 - Defeats Charles Morris and is elected to the US House of Representatives as a Republican for the 14th District of Texas.

January 7, 1997- January 3, 2013 - Represents Texas' 14th District.

March 12, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission to run for president as a Republican, officially entering the race for the White House.

June 12, 2008 - Suspends his presidential campaign.

May 13, 2011 - Announces his run for the presidency in Exeter, New Hampshire.

July 12, 2011 - Paul announces he will not seek re-election for his Congressional seat in 2012.

May 14, 2012 - Paul ends active campaigning, with no campaign resources going into upcoming primary states.

January 3, 2013 - Retires from the US House of Representatives.

April 17, 2013 - Launches his foreign policy think tank, the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

August 5, 2015 - Three of Paul's aides from the 2012 presidential campaign are indicted for conspiring to pay an Iowa state senator $73,000 to secure his endorsement before the state held its caucuses. The senator had previously supported Michele Bachmann. Two of the aides now help run America's Liberty PAC, a Super PAC promoting Paul's son, Rand for president in 2016.

May 5, 2016 - Three of Paul's former aides are convicted of falsifying campaign records in a 2012 scheme to pay for a presidential endorsement.

