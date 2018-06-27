Clear
Sheriff's office aide bitten by K9

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office law enforcement aide was taken to the hospital after being bit by a PBSO K9, acc...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 5:39 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 5:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office law enforcement aide was taken to the hospital after being bit by a PBSO K9, according to the sheriff's office.

Hayden Senacore reportedly was bitten in the arm, thigh and finger while helping a deputy care for his dog at a PBSO facility on June 17.

Senacore works at the PBSO K9 facility caring for the dogs and doing maintenance, records show.

According to Deputy Darrell Johnson, Senacore was standing in front of his vehicle when Johnson let Gringo, his K9 partner, out in the field. When Johnson called Gringo back, Gringo disappeared out of sight and he heard Senacore screaming his name.

Gringo was biting Senacore's arm as the deputy pulled him off, Johnson wrote in a report. He said the dog had bitten Senacore's thigh when Senacore went to stop the dog and the dog bit his arm and finger.

Johnson determined the K9 bit Senacore when Senacore walked towards the deputy near the car, allegedly perceiving Sanacore as a threat.

Senacore was treated at Wellington Regional Hospital and later released.

A spokesperson for PBSO said Internal Affairs is conducting an ongoing review of the incident.

