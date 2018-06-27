Clear
URGENT - Trump hails Kennedy, says search for replacement begins now

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he held retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in high esteem, and indicated...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he held retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in high esteem, and indicated he would make a selection soon on a replacement. "He's a man that I've known for a long time," Trump said in the Oval Office. "He's been a great justice of the Supreme Court." Trump added that the search for a replacement will begin immediately and that he will select a replacement from the list of possible justices that he released during his campaign.

