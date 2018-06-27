Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

URGENT - McConnell says Senate to vote on Kennedy successor this fall

(CNN) -- "We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor this fall," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- "We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor this fall," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor during remarks on Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events