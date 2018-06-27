Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Bullet hits teen's hat, but misses his head during robbery

A Memphis mom is calling it divine intervention after a bullet hits her son's baseball cap, but misses his head....

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Memphis mom is calling it divine intervention after a bullet hits her son's baseball cap, but misses his head.

Scroll for more content...

It happened during a robbery last month on Dunn Avenue in East Memphis. Police said a woman was waiting in her car in front her boyfriend's house, when two men walked up, pointed a shotgun at her and took her cell phone.

Investigators said when the boyfriend pull up they shot into his car shattering his windows. The boyfriend wasn't hit, but found a bullet hole in the bill of the hat he had been wearing backwards.

"After they shot I walked out to make sure she was okay and then I went inside and called police and then I came outside and I was looking for my hat and I saw it," said the teen.

"Only God save him. Only God saved him," said his mom.

Both were relieved to learn police arrested Avion Brown, 19, Monday and charged him with robbery and attempted second-degree murder. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events