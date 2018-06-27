Clear
Inmates cook dinner with first harvest from new jail garden

For some of us, gardening is therapeutic.Imagine serving a sentence as an inmate and getting a chance to plant...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For some of us, gardening is therapeutic.

Imagine serving a sentence as an inmate and getting a chance to plant and tend to your own outdoor garden.

That's what the Shiawassee County jail is doing!

Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office shared a few pictures of their first harvest on Facebook... beets and broccoli!

The garden is thriving thanks to all of their hard work and the volunteers who are helping to make the project a reality.

The jail cook supervisor even showed the inmates how to prepare their garden haul as part of the evening's dinner.

Next up on the menu? Freshly picked carrots and onions!

