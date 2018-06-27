Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Girl, 12, suing feds over medical marijuana

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug derived from cannabis.The move is bei...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug derived from cannabis.

Scroll for more content...

The move is being celebrated by those who depend on marijuana to relieve pain and even stay alive. One of those individuals is Alexis Bortell, 12, of Larkspur.

Alexis has epilepsy and requires a cannabis medication to prevent seizures. She was forced to move from Texas to Colorado for treatment.

"I usually black out. I don't remember [the seizures]," Alexis said.

Since the age of 7, Alexis has suffered daily seizures until coming to Colorado and starting a doctor-recommended THC hemp oil regiment.

She consumes THC three times a day. She said she hasn't had a seizure in three years.

"The THC really helped," Alexis said.

THC is different from the newly FDA-approved CBD. While THC creates a high, CBD does not. For Alexis and others, CBD does not help.

The Bortell family is continuing its fight to get THC approved by the federal government. The family says it is encouraged by the recent progress.

"I think it's great baby steps," Alexis said.

The Bortell's lawsuit, now in the hands of an appeals court, argues Alexis cannot travel across state lines with her medication and is not allowed to visit federal property. That includes national parks and even post offices.

Oral arguments in the Bortell case are expected in the summer of 2018. The U.S. Department of Justice did not reply to calls seeking comment.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events