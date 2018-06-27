Clear
BREAKING NEWS: ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Full Story
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Woman attacks family member with hatchet

A Phoenix woman allegedly attacked a family member with a hatchet after stealing money from her.Phoenix police...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Phoenix woman allegedly attacked a family member with a hatchet after stealing money from her.

Scroll for more content...

Phoenix police report that on June 20 they were called to a home near 21st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say 21-year-old Peggy Rosalynn Roy-Thomas stole $20 from a family member after using their shower.

The family member confronted Thomas as she was leaving the home.

Thomas reportedly grabbed the victim's hair and struck them in the head with a hatchet, causing several lacerations.

Police say they spotted Thomas about a block away from the home, still in possession of the hatchet, and the money.

Thomas is being held without bond since she was already on felony release.

She has been charged with theft and aggravated assault.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events