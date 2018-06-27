Police: Woman attacks family member with hatchet

A Phoenix woman allegedly attacked a family member with a hatchet after stealing money from her.

Scroll for more content...

Phoenix police report that on June 20 they were called to a home near 21st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say 21-year-old Peggy Rosalynn Roy-Thomas stole $20 from a family member after using their shower.

The family member confronted Thomas as she was leaving the home.

Thomas reportedly grabbed the victim's hair and struck them in the head with a hatchet, causing several lacerations.

Police say they spotted Thomas about a block away from the home, still in possession of the hatchet, and the money.

Thomas is being held without bond since she was already on felony release.

She has been charged with theft and aggravated assault.