'Time warp' discovered by paranormal investigator outside of Las Vegas

A paranormal researcher said he's the first person to ever discover a time warp, and that he found it on the outskirts of Las Vegas. Joshua Warren has been measuring the rate of time all over southern Nevada, and he said, last week he found that time had slowed down.

He said he measured multiple places between Las Vegas and Area 51, but the only place he got a reading was in the desert just north of the city between I-15 and Route 93.

"The weird thing, the real holy grail here, was what we picked up with this brand-new piece of technology," Warren said.

The technology he's referring to was the DT Meter, which stands for differential time rate meter. It was recently invented by a Silicon Valley engineer, Ron Heath. It's connected to a 100-foot cable with a sensor on the end that sends back a signal.

"That signal is always supposed to travel at the same rate of time at any particular place. The only way that could change is if a black hole approached earth or something like that, which is never supposed to happen," Warren said. "At this spot, on June 18 of 2018, I actually measured for the first and only time, time itself slowing down for 20 microseconds."

Warren said that should not happen, according to the laws of physics.

"That shouldn't happen unless there is some kind of unknown technology being tested nearby that would influence the environment, or if there are naturally places around planet earth that actually sort of flicker once in a while, that warp a little bit," Warren said.

He said where this happened brings up even more questions.

"I think it's really interesting when you consider that this site where we got this reading, showing this time anomaly, also happens to be one of the most popular UFO hotspots in the area," Warren said.

He said his research is just beginning.

"The big question at this point is not whether or not we have these anomalies, but what's causing them? Is this something natural that gives us a window a gateway into another world or another level of reality? Or is this the byproduct of some kind of weird technology, be it something secret and man-made or something that's extraterrestrial?" Warren said.

He said he plans to continue measuring time rate around Las Vegas to see if any pattern can be deciphered.