Clear
BREAKING NEWS: ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Full Story
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nearly naked man arrested on airport taxiway

A man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and attempted to board a plane on the taxiway of the Hartsfie...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 11:29 AM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and attempted to board a plane on the taxiway of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Scroll for more content...

According to the airport, Jhryin Jones scaled a fence, ran towards an aircraft, jumped on the wing and began to pound on the windows. The plane had just arrived at the airport shortly before 5 p.m. Jones was apprehended five minutes after causing a scene.

There was no impact to operations.

He is charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events