URGENT - Supreme Court deals major blow to public sector unions

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 9:45 AM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to public sector unions on Wednesday in a case that could shake their financial structure and undermine their future stability. The justices struck down an Illinois law that required non-union workers to pay fees that go to collective bargaining.

