Toddler rescued from vent

A Waterford toddler is recovering after getting stuck in an air conditioning and heating vent at a home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 7:30 a.m. after the 14-month-old fell down the ventilation shaft.

Somehow, 14-month-old Elijah Irizarry lifted up a vent cover on the floor and fell from the second floor past the first floor, down to the crawl space beneath the house.

Waterford fire officials said it was about a 12-foot drop.

Fire crews were able to access the crawl space below the home and disassemble the ventilation duct work to rescue the toddler.

Elijah was rescued within 20 minutes.

His parents said this was scary, and something they won't soon forget, but they still don't know how Elijah got the vent cover off. They said they thought it was screwed down to the floor.

"Thanks to extensive training and the unification of all on scene emergency personnel this incident was mitigated swiftly and luckily resulted in a very positive outcome," Waterford fire officials said in a Facebook post.