A Rogers man has been arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge after police say he abused a 4-year-old girl.
Pedro Rivera-Villanueva, 47, is being held in the Benton County Detention Center on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court July 30.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl said that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her through her clothes.
Police interviewed the girl at the Children's Advocacy Center, and the girl told them Rivera-Villanueva had touched her through her clothes twice.
She stated that he had also touched another 3-year-old. The girl told police her family didn't believe Rivera-Villanueva touched her. The girl said she cried and apologized.
Police then interviewed another woman, who admitted that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her and two other girls when they were children, the affidavit said.
Police interviewed the two other women, who said Rivera-Villanueva molested them when they were younger, the affidavit states.
Rivera-Villanueva told police he didn't molest the 4-year-old, but admitted to touching the three adults when they were children.
Police said Rivera-Villanueva was then arrested on felony second-degree sexual assault of the 4-year-old.
Related Content
- Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old
- Man accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl at church
- A sheriff's deputy is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old, then threatening her mom with deportation
- Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing And Trafficking Northwest Arkansas Boy
- Salt Lake man accused of sexually abusing 'multiple children'
- Former board president warned teacher accused of sexual abuse
- Pruitt dinner included Vatican figure accused of sexual abuse
- Man accused of murder and abusing corpse
- Abuse of slain 4-year-old girl had been documented since 2015
- Second daycare under investigation for not reporting suspected abuse of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett