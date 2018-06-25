Clear

Ivanka Trump donates $50K to Dallas church to help migrant children

A North Texas pastor receiving a donation to help migrant children at the border -- from none other than the presiden...

A North Texas pastor receiving a donation to help migrant children at the border -- from none other than the president's daughter.

Pastor Jack Graham at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano says Ivanka Trump donated $50,000 to the church. Graham posted a tweet last Tuesday, talking about his efforts to care for children during the terrible immigration crisis, with President Trump's oldest daughter reaching out to him shortly after.

Graham says the donation came Wednesday, before the President's Executive Order to end family separation. A group from Prestonwood Baptist is planning to visit children at the border on Tuesday.

