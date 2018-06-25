Missoula community members search for missing mother

Friends and family, along with a search and rescue team were scouring the streets of Missoula looking for any signs of their missing loved one.

Jermain Austin Charlo of Dixon was last seen near the area of the Orange Street Food Farm at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 16th. On Sunday, around 30 volunteers gathered to search for any sign of her whereabouts.

Her mother, Jennifer Morigeau, is urging for anyone to come forward with information.

"If she is out there and able to hear us...hopefully she realizes that we really do love her and want her home. And I just pray it's not a situation where she doesn't have control of that and if it is whoever's out there listening, I hope that they can see that she's a beautiful girl that -- she has family and kids that love her and we need her home," Morigeau said.

Jermain was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with a brown Under Armour pullover, a tan baseball cap and cowboy boots at the time of her disappearance. She has a flower tattoo on her chest and a deer tattoo on her left shoulder blade.

Leading Sunday's search is the LifeGuard group a Missoula-based organization that specializes in the search and rescue of children and other missing or endangered people.

"We work to rescue victims of human trafficking. We work to help families find missing kids. And to bring them back to a place that is safe. Sometimes that's home sometimes that's not home but every kid deserves to be safe every person deserves to be safe," LifeGaurd in Missoula founder Lowell Hochhalter explained.

Volunteers were given specific safety instructions and told that if they were to find any evidence that they were to immediately call 9-1-1 or the Lifeguard group.

Anyone else who has seen Charlo is asked to contact the Missoula Police Detective Mitch Lang at (406) 552-6300 or Flathead Tribal Police Officer Orcino Walker at (406) 675-4700.