Religious leaders hold makeshift Sunday service for ICE detainees outside federal prison

Hundreds of people gathered for a makeshift Sunday service in Sheridan, outside the federal prison.

Scroll for more content...

It comes after religious leaders say they've been denied access to the detainees inside. There are 123 men, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

People stood strong in solidarity on the lawn just outside the fence of the prison, holding signs and waving to the people behind bars.

Prisoners waved back, holding messages to the windows, and flags it appeared they had drawn themselves.

Nora Stern, who was there from Portland, held a sign up to the fence that read: "Where is our morality?"

"I just feel for the suffering that they have. If some of those are fathers who are separated from their children, it breaks my heart," Stern told FOX 12.

"When you really show up, and you see the support, and you see the passion, and you see people's hearts being moved to want to go to the fence and reach out and touch their hands, and wave, and be with the people who are in there, it was overwhelming," said Rev. Chris Craun, one of the organizers of Sunday's service.

Religious leaders say detainees inside the prison have specifically requested spiritual visits. However, last week they say Sikh leaders and Christian clergy could not get past the gates.

Faith groups say they will continue to demand answers from ICE, and will not stop until they are allowed inside.