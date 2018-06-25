Lava causes significant loss in marine life

Pele is in control now-that message from the State Parks Division Administration as Kilauea's eruption continues to change land and marine life on the Big Island.

Kilauea's eruption has not only destroyed homes but also priceless marine life.

The loss of Marine Life Conservation district Waiopae Tidepools is extremely significant due to less than 1% of the marine environment in Hawaii being fully protected by these districts.

The continuing eruption is changing the way the Department of Land and Natural Resources manages public lands in lower Puna. When new land is created by lava it falls under the jurisdiction of DLNR.

Lava Tree State Monument and Mackenzie State Recreation Area are two state lands that have been closed since the eruption began.

The State Parks Division Administration says they are likely to remain closed for awhile.

half of the one thousand five hundred fourteen acre Malama Ki Forest Reserve also remains closed due to lava defoliating hundreds of trees.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife worry they may lose the genetic pool of native forest birds who lived on the Reserve.

DLNR continues to emphasize that the public must stay out of places that may "change in a flash."