1 dead, 3 others hurt in shooting

Riviera Beach police say a man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a shooting that injured three other people.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 35th Street around 8 p.m. and found three men injured.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue transported the victims to a local hospital. A fourth man injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Early Monday, Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said one of the victims died.

As of 10 a.m. Monday no one was in custody, nor have police arrested anyone. Brown did say however this was not a random act, and there is no threat to the community.

All three remaining victims were treated and released from the hospital.