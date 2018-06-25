Clear

Family reports finding rattlesnakes inside pool noodle

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:13 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Buckeye firefighters are warning residents after they said a family reported finding several rattlesnakes inside a pool noodle.

According to a Facebook post, the family said they picked up two pool noodles that were left outside against a cinderblock wall when a large rattlesnake emerged and several younger snakes were found inside.

"It's ungodly hot out, and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide," said Greyson Getty, a professional snake relocator with Rattlesnake Solutions.

"Anything that a snake or a rodent can hide under, try to eliminate it," he said. "Try to keep everything neat and tidy."

Getty said snakes typically seek out dark areas, especially corners. He recommends keeping pool toys stored on an elevated shelf or in a closable plastic container.

Homeowners should also consider adding a snake fence around their yard.

"Prevent their food, prevent their water and prevent them from even being able to get in," he said.

