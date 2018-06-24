Clear

10-year-old boy in Greensboro is using nationally-recognized lemonade stand to raise money for classmates

One Greensboro boy is raising money for his peers with a nationally-recognized lemonade stand.Fourth-grader Wi...

Posted: Jun. 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Jun. 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One Greensboro boy is raising money for his peers with a nationally-recognized lemonade stand.

Fourth-grader William Martin's lemonade stand is one of the top 10 sweetest lemonade stands in the country.

The Nextdoor app is recognizing 10 lemonade stands in the country and matching their donations to charity.

Martin said he wants to make sure all his classmates are fed.

"I run this lemonade stand so I can help kids at my school," he told FOX8. "My donations from my lemonade stand are going to my school to help out with the food and the food cabinet."

Last year, he collected 16 bags of food and about $400 for his school. This year, his money is going to a food bank.

