Man loses left foot after accident at Tri-City Motor Speedway

Posted: Jun. 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Jun. 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A maintenance worker lost his foot after an accident at Tri-City Motor Speedway.

Pete Badgero was using a tractor to pack the mud down after it rained Friday night.

A truck tried to pass him, but hit the tractor instead.

Badgero said it was hard to avoid the collision because the tractor does not have any brakes.

He fell off and his leg was caught underneath the tractor.

Without a driver, the tractor went across the race track and collided into walls until crew members were able to stop it.

Badgero was taken to the hospital where doctors had to amputate his foot.

He will have to undergo two surgeries, one on Sunday and the other on Tuesday.

Right now he is surrounded by his family and expects to be released from the hospital by Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Tri-City Motor Speedway said Badgero wanted to make sure the show would still go on.

Badgero said once he makes his recovery, he'll be back on the track.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help him with financial difficulties resulting from the incident.

