Woman, 99, leads immigration protest

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 99-year-old woman rallied dozens of protesters in Woodstock, Vermont, Thursday to oppose the separation of immigrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jane Kurtis, of Woodstock, turns 100 this weekend.

She said after hearing the news of family separations at the border, she knew she had to do something.

"It made me sick to my stomach, like throwing up. I'm ashamed of America," Kurtis said.

Kurtis called the separations "un-American" and said, "We welcome people. We need new people coming in, and we certainly do not ever take children away from their family."

The protest lasted about an hour Thursday.

Demonstrators flashed signs at cars passing by, and marched laps around Tribou Park.

Protesters said although President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily ending the practice of separating children from their families at the border, more needs to be done.

"When Americans get upset, they do something about it," Kurtissaid.

