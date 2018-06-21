Real-life 'Bambi' rescued after mom is hit by car

It's a real-life 'Bambi' story without the hunters.

A baby deer was taken in after her mother was hit by a car in Arcadia. The fawn was thrown into a ditch, and left orphaned. Someone called the animal lovers at Owls Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, who quickly came and rescued the fawn.

Kris Porter gets dozens of calls a day about injured animals around the Tampa Bay Area. She's been bottle-feeding the fawn ever since.

"This little lady born on Sir Paul McCartney's birthday her name is Penny Lane," said Porter. "Those that know me, [I'm the] biggest Beatles fan ever!"

She says the fawn is extremely friendly and doing well. Hundreds of people saw the pictures Porter posted on Facebook and the comments have been pouring in ever since, thanking her for saving Penny Lane.