Police giving 7-Eleven Slurpee coupons to kids who do good deeds

Escondido kids spotted being good this summer will be rewarded with a free 7-Eleven Slurpee as part of the "Operation Chill" program.

The Escondido Police Department is taking part in the program that gives out Slurpees to children in the community who exhibit good behavior during the typically warm Escondido summer days.

Coupons for the free drink will be handed out to kids who are seen helping others, performing good deeds or participating in community events.

Escondido police Chief Craig Carter said, "We have been giving away Operation Chill coupons for many years now. The coupons are a great way for our officers to interact with Escondido's youth, which in-turn builds stronger relationships within the community. Plus, our officers are almost as excited to give the Slurpee coupons as the kids are to receive them."

This year, 7-Eleven's Operation Chill will give away up to 1.4 million Slurpee coupons to nearly 1,100 law enforcement agencies across the country. About 1,000 of the coupons will be handed out in Escondido.